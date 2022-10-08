Event in Goochland features fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks and fireworks

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Goochland County Fire-Rescue’s 2022 Fire Rescue Show is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Goochland High School.

The event, which kicks off Fire Prevention Week, features demonstrations, fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks, and much more.

PHOTOS: Goochland County Fire-Rescue’s 2022 Fire Rescue Show

Additionally, FREE flu shots are available from the Virginia Department of Health and Chickahominy Health District.

The show will end with a fireworks display like those at Goochland High School’s Graduation ceremonies, county officials said.

"Residents in the vicinity of the Courthouse Village are encouraged to secure their pets or keep them indoors between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.," officials wrote.

Wayne Covil New MedFlight





