Watch Now
Community

Actions

Event in Goochland features fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks and fireworks

Lows will be in the 30s to around 40 Sunday AM
2022 Fire Rescue Show in Goochland County
Posted at 6:20 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 18:26:30-04

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Goochland County Fire-Rescue’s 2022 Fire Rescue Show is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Goochland High School.

The event, which kicks off Fire Prevention Week, features demonstrations, fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks, and much more.

PHOTOS: Goochland County Fire-Rescue’s 2022 Fire Rescue Show

Additionally, FREE flu shots are available from the Virginia Department of Health and Chickahominy Health District.

The show will end with a fireworks display like those at Goochland High School’s Graduation ceremonies, county officials said.

"Residents in the vicinity of the Courthouse Village are encouraged to secure their pets or keep them indoors between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.," officials wrote.

New MedFlight
New MedFlight

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.