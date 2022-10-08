PHOTOS: Goochland County Fire-Rescue’s 2022 Fire Rescue Show

Goochland County Fire-Rescue’s 2022 Fire Rescue Show is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Goochland High School.

The event, which kicks off Fire Prevention Week, features demonstrations, fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks and more.

Additionally, FREE flu shots were available from the Virginia Department of Health and Chickahominy Health District.

The show will end with a fireworks display like those at Goochland High School’s Graduation ceremonies, county officials said.