Goat yoga at the Diamond aims to break world record: 'It's a different experience'

RICHMOND, Va. — Over 300 guests stretched alongside goats Saturday morning at The Diamond as Goat Yoga RVA hosted a special event aimed at breaking a world record.

The organization hoped to surpass the current world record of 501 participants for goat yoga participation but fell short of that goal.

Despite not breaking the record, the relaxing event raised awareness and compassion for individuals facing mental and emotional challenges.

Organizers raised $15,000 during the event. The funds will support their non-profit that hosts future social animal events.

The unique experience helps break barriers through animal interaction, with many participants enjoying yoga alongside their curious four-legged companions.

Organizers say they plan to schedule another attempt to break the world record, noting they will try to make their next event indoors.

