Gloucester County Schools closed today due to flooding concerns

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Gloucester County Schools remained closed Monday due to flooding concerns after heavy weekend rainfall made parts of the county inaccessible to school buses.

School officials said their road assessment team determined that flooding had blocked access to multiple areas throughout Gloucester County, making it unsafe for buses to operate normal routes.

"The king tides and nor'easter exceeded predictions, resulting in higher-than-expected water levels across the county," the school system posted on social media.

Officials said afternoon tides were expected to be higher than morning levels, making conditions worse throughout the day. The combination of flooding and limited access meant an early release was not possible, and staffing levels were also impacted by the weather conditions.

The school system said it would update families about Tuesday's plan as soon as decisions are made regarding whether schools can safely reopen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.