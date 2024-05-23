She says she's thankful after CBS 6 viewers flocked to support her 'glorifying' Petersburg store

PETERSBURG, Va. -- On Tuesday, CBS 6 told you about a very unique store in Petersburg. Kendrena Simmons started The Glorifying God Clothing Store where each and every item inside was free.

She shared her desire to make a positive impact by opening a place where people can come in and get whatever they need.

WTVR

The store's stock relies solely on donations and almost immediately after the story aired, Simmons said she received a very warm response from the community.

"Believe it or not it aired at 11:00 that night - from 11:00 people started messaging me," Kendrena said. "My phone has not stopped yet, has not slowed down yet I’m at work answering questions."

She said donations of clothes, toys, books, and furniture poured in, some people even offering to ship things to her as well as businesses reaching out to volunteer their services.

WTVR

"I really thank the community for what they’re doing. Because I can't do this without them," Kendrena said. "It feels like the purpose is being met and when the purpose is being met that lets you know you’re doing the right things and the people in need are getting their needs met."

Kendrena said the one other major item she needs is transportation to pick up and drop off donations. She currently uses her personal van but would love to eventually be able to get a box truck just for the store.

So, if you are someone who owns a truck and would be willing to volunteer to help, you can contact Kendrena onFacebook.

If you're hoping to donate items you can drop them off at 2839 County Drive anytime, you can also donate money through the store's PayPal link.

