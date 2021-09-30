Watch
24-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Police
Gloria Barba
Posted at 4:49 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 04:49:10-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gloria Barba of the 16200 block of N. Rhodes Lane in Chesterfield is five-foot-six with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a grey, 2017 Ford Fusion, with a VA license plate that reads VNP2160, according to Chesterfield Police.

Anyone with information about Barba's whereabouts can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

