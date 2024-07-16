Watch Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's FULL speech at 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday night.
During his seven-minute speech, Governor Youngkin said America prospered during President Trump's first term and expressed confidence that both Virginia and the country would re-elect Trump in 2024.
CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Watch the speech and email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews