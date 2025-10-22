Virginia governor donates salary portion to new Petersburg animal shelter

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne are helping animals in need in Petersburg by donating half of the governor's fourth quarter salary to support the city's new animal shelter.

The new shelter that will be built on a 20-acre city-owned property at 1555 Flank Road is slated to have more than 40 spaces for dogs and about 36 for cats.

It will be larger than the shelter's current facility, which is struggling to meet the community's current needs and is constantly at capacity.

"Building the facility is, of course, something that the city has taken on, but it's going to require all of us in order to support its operations," Youngkin said. "It will require volunteer time, it will require financial support, and most importantly, it will require love and attention. And therefore, this partnership for Petersburg continues. A partnership that once again reflects our collective ambition, aspiration and consistent belief that Petersburg matters."

Youngkin, who was CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group before entering politics and running for governor, said the donation is part of his administration's effort to support organizations across Virginia by regularly donating quarterly salary portions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.