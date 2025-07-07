Man wearing gray sweatpants who scaled fence at Virginia psychiatric hospital apprehended, troopers say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man who state police said escaped a Virginia psychiatric hospital by scaling a fence on Saturday morning has been apprehended.

Troopers said 50-year-old Glenn Jefferson Large Jr. was last seen climbing over a fence surrounding Eastern State Hospital around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Large was wearing gray sweatpants and a sweater, according to officials.

"While there is no indication that the individual poses an immediate threat, local and state authorities are urging residents not to approach the subject and to call 911 immediately if seen," troopers said.

Officials said Sunday afternoon that Large was located and arrested without incident by James City County Police.

"Large will be transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail to be served outstanding warrants before being transported back to Eastern State Hospital," a state police spokesperson wrote.

Eastern State Hospital, which was founded in 1770 and is dubbed "America's First Mental Health Facility," is located on 500 acres in James City County not far from Williamsburg.

