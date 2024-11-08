Glen Allen Supermarket collecting supplies for Southwest Virginians still reeling from Helene

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The impacts of Hurricane Helene continue to be felt across the Commonwealth, especially in Southwest Virginia, where hundreds of people lost their homes and farms were destroyed. Six weeks after the storm, efforts to assist those still struggling remain ongoing.

One group of Central Virginians is working to help those affected by the hurricane.

The staff at Glen Allen Supermarket, located at 3007 Mountain Road, has partnered with Sam Toby, a community member, to gather essential winter resources for residents in Southwest Virginia.

"These are peoples livelihoods and even losing a small amount means a lot to folks down in rural areas," Toby said.

Helene caused widespread damage, washing away homes, leaving businesses unrecognizable, and devastating much of the region’s agricultural land.

Toby, who has friends in Washington County, Virginia, says they are still grappling with the storm's aftermath.

As winter approaches, Toby is asking the Central Virginia community to donate items to provide relief.

"It gets colder down there a lot quicker than the rest of Virginia," he said. "It’s important to be there for them and help them get their footing."

He is collecting warm weather gear, blankets, propane, gas stoves, and practical items such as batteries, brooms, mops, canned goods, pet food, cat litter, feminine hygiene products, and shovels.

The staff at Glen Allen Supermarket, who are no strangers to supporting the community, are confident that the people of Central Virginia will come together to help their fellow Virginians in need.

"As a Virginian, I think you support your neighbors whether they are close or far," Toby said. "Being there for your follow neighbors is one thing that is really important to us."

Donations can be dropped off at Glen Allen Supermarket through Thursday, November 14.

