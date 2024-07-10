Meet the Glen Allen woman whose Spider-Man birthday entrance went viral

GLEN ALLEN, Va. – A three-year-old Glen Allen boy who is over the moon obsessed with Spider-Man got an unexpected surprise from his favorite web-slinging superhero at his birthday party last month.

That spiderman was Kinley Bagley, Carter's aunt, who made the unplanned dramatic entrance to surprise her nephew Carter, which has gone viral on TikTok.

Carter's mom Kaylee Bagley says in order to hide the surprise from Carter and to not reveal her true identity, her sister told one of the partygoers that Spider-Man lives in the shed.

"That is my fault," laughed Kinley. "So because as in the video when she was dressed up as Spider-Man, one of the children there asked if Spider-Man lived in the shed. So, every time we go to our mom's house, he asks for Spider-Man is and tries to knock on the door to go search the backyard."

Kaylee says that her sister gets the auntie of the year award for going above and beyond to make Carter's birthday one to remember.

