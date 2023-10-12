Some Glen Allen residents skeptical Tuesday evening murder happened in their community

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Tuesday evening shooting has left one man dead, and now neighbors of the community where the man's body was found, are confident that the shooting happened elsewhere.

One woman that CBS 6 Jon Burkett spoke to says she saw at least two men running into the woods off Telegraph Road as first responders arrived to the scene.

She and others in the community wonder if they were involved in the murder.

27-year-old Aarin Anderson was found with a gunshot wound to the head at the corner of Brookwood Glen Drive and Telegraph Road in Henrico County Tuesday evening.

Neighbors in the community believe the shooting happened somewhere else.

"I didn't hear nothing until the fire department came through," Nicole Malcolm said.

Malcolm and at least a half dozen other neighbors have all said the same thing. They didn't hear any shots. They just saw the aftermath - a murder in their Glen Allen community.

"It's terrifying that something like this could happen and it's so close to the kids bus stop and then of course I live so close to it," Malcolm said.

Police say Anderson, a man known to law enforcement, died at VCU Medical Center shortly after paramedics pulled up.

One neighbor told CBS 6 that she saw at least two men running into the woods near Telegraph and Maryland Avenue as first responders arrived.

This triggered many questions for neighbors:

Were they involved? Where did the shooting happen? Is there something people living in the area can do to keep violence away from their community?

"It's peaceful here," ___ said. "The neighbors, we all know each other."

Police believe it was an isolated incident but they still need help finding the suspects. Police are asking nearby residents who may have a surveillance camera attached to their home to look through video 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



