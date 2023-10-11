Crime Insider: Man shot in face in Henrico, three suspects on the run

HENRICO, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a man was shot in the face in Henrico Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred at 9100 Brookwood Glen Drive. A Crime Insider source says that three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting are currently on the run.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Henrico County police are currently on the scene of the shooting and are investigating the incident.

