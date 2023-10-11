Watch Now
Crime Insider: Man shot in face in Henrico, three suspects on the run

Posted at 8:46 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 20:52:45-04

HENRICO, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a man was shot in the face in Henrico Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred at 9100 Brookwood Glen Drive. A Crime Insider source says that three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting are currently on the run.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Henrico County police are currently on the scene of the shooting and are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

