Glen Allen High School on modified lockdown following student fight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Glen Allen High School was under a "lock and teach" order Monday after a fight between students.

Crime Insider sources said the fight happened in one of the school's hallways, and Henrico Police were called to the school.

Glen Allen High School Principal Reginald V. Davenport sent the following email to families and guardians of students following the incident:

I am writing to let you know that our school is currently in restrictive movement following a fight between students. Students are safe, but movement in hallways is restricted at this time. As a precaution, students will see an increased police presence on our school campus as we work together to support orderly transitions during lunch and student dismissal.



I want to thank our students and teachers for their flexibility as instruction is continuing in classrooms. I anticipate that the lock and teach will continue through the school day, however, if that changes, I will let you know.



Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support for our school.





Under a "lock and teach," movement outside of the classroom is restricted while instruction inside of classrooms continues.

Last week, Godwin High School was put under a lock and teach after a student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun on campus two days in a row.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update this article as details come in.

