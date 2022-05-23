Dog owner speaks about Henrico bus stop attack: 'I hope the kid is OK'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man whose dogs attacked a child at the school bus stop, according to Henrico Police, apologized to the child and his family outside of court on Monday.

In the courtroom, a Henrico judge informed Franklin Boyd he faced eight charges connected to the dog attack, which was captured on video.

Boyd's charges range from multiple counts of a vicious dog, dog running at large and unlawful concealment of the dogs.

He was also charged with obstruction for initially refusing to turn over his rottweilers to the proper authorities. Boyd turned the dogs over to Henrico Animal Control 10 days after the attack.

When asked to comment after Monday's hearing, Boyd did not answer questions about the dogs but did apologize to six-year-old Abanoub Zakaria and his family.

“I’m sorry and I hope the kid is okay," Boyd said as he walked to his car following his court appearance.

Zakaria is still recovering from the May 11 dog attack, according to his family.

His father carried the child into court on Monday because he said Abanoud was still unable to walk on his own.

“I can’t explain how much pain it causes me seeing my son attacked by two dogs,” Abanoud's father Youssef Iouz said in a previous interview.

The family’s security camera captured two dogs first circling one child on London Drive in Glen Allen before the dogs ran down the street to Abanoub and his mother. The dogs circled the boy and attacked him. The child said the dogs ripped his clothes, bit different parts of his body and latched on to his backpack.

Abanoub had gashes all over his body and needed stitches to close the dog bite wounds.

Police also confirmed the dogs were also involved in another attack a few months before the one at the school bus stop. The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office said it was reviewing the case and would bring additional charges as needed.

Boyd was due back in court in June.

