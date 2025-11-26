Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast invites 1,000 Richmonders to dine in

RICHMOND, Va. — The free Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast’s 20th year will see a return to indoor seating at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on North 3rd Street.

Sandra Antoine, the nonprofit executive director, said they have set up seating for 1,000 guests to dine inside for the holiday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 10 a.m.

“We're transitioning back to our traditional pre-pandemic service where more of our meals are going to be served in person. We've got over 1,000 slots for people to come in to not only get nourished, but also nourish through community,” chef Matt Smythe said.

CBS 6 caught up with Smythe in the convention’s kitchen as volunteers prepped turkey to serve to the 3,500 to 4,000 guests expected to show up for a warm meal and fellowship.

Planning to serve thousands begins in June while volunteers received and cooked the food starting on Monday. Part of that preparation is finding the 400 volunteers that make the feast possible.

Meals will include roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and gravy along with goodies.

Those who show up can also receive a flu shot and shop for clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable essentials provided through the generosity of volunteers and donors.

“Twenty years of being able to support and feed the Richmond community is something we take very seriously. We're really, really proud to be able to continue that legacy every single year,” Smythe added.

The massive feast is in addition to to-go dinners and meals the nonprofit delivers to nursing homes and other communities.

