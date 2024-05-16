Girls Night at the Garage: How AAA is helping get more women under to hood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.-- AAA is giving you a free opportunity to learn how take care of your car ahead of the busy summer travel season.

'Girls' Night at the Garage' will teach girls and anyone who wants to better their car knowledge about their vehicle's oil, air filters, wiper blades, battery, tire, wheels and more.

The two-hour event will be held Wednesday, May 22nd at AAA Swift Creek located at 13732 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean says this event will help minimize your risk of a breakdown, while also promoting safety. He encourages everyone to come out to learn car maintenance in a fun environment.

"We want to know what you want to know about the vehicles," explained Dean. "We see vehicles one way because we work on them here all day long, what questions do you have about vehicles?"

'Girls' Night at the Garage' is a free event, but AAA asks that you to register in advance because there's a limited number of spots.

AAA membership specialists will also be on hand at the event.

To register, reach out to either:



Benton Coffey at 804-293-4023 or Bcoffey@aca.aaa.com

Michael McNeal at 804-293-4056 or Mmcneal2@aca.aaa.com .

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!