Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries

items.[0].image.alt
Sam Dean/AP
In this April 14, 2021 image provided by Wing LLC., Girl Scouts Alice, right, and Gracie pose with a Wing delivery drone in Christiansburg, Va. The company is testing drone delivery of Girl Scout cookies in the area. (Sam Dean/ Wing LLC via AP)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 11:26:41-04

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. -- A Google affiliate is using drones to deliver Girl Scout cookies in a Virginia community.

The town of Christiansburg has been a testing ground for commercial delivery drones operated by Wing, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet.

The company said it began talking to Girl Scout troops because they’ve been having a harder time selling Thin Mints and other iconic cookies because fewer people are out and about during the pandemic.

It’s the latest attempt to build public enthusiasm for futuristic drone delivery as Wing competes against Amazon, Walmart, UPS and others to overcome its many technical and regulatory hurdles.

