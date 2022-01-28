Girl killed in car that stopped for Virginia school bus

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. -- A 12-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The girls were in a car that had stopped for a school bus on Route 13 in Northampton County on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

"The investigation reveals that a Northampton school bus was stopped in the left, southbound lanes of Route 13 with its safety lights flashing and its stop sign deployed," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in an email. "A 2016 GMC Sierra stopped adjacent to the school bus in the right lane along with a 2007 Toyota Yaris. As the vehicles were stopped (yielding to the school bus), the driver of a 2006 Ford F250 struck the Toyota in the rear, pushing it into the GMC."

A 12-year-old girl in the back of the Toyota was killed and a 13-year-old girl also sitting in the back suffered serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver and a 15-year-old front-seat passenger were also hurt, but both are expected to survive.

Charges against the Ford F250 driver, identified as Joseph M. Castiglia, are pending. He was not hurt in the crash.

The crash, which was reported at about 7:24 a.m., remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.