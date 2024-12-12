They lost their mom to cancer. They honored her memory passing out gifts in cancer ward.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One family spread holiday joy this week by handing out gifts to patients in the cancer unit at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Stephen Miller and his two sons have turned a sad memory into a positive tradition. In 2017, Stephen's wife, Katie Miller, was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. She was diagnosed shortly after their son Reid was born and tragically passed away at the age of 30.

"Katie was so special. She was just really vibrant, and she always had such a great attitude, no matter what she was going through," said Abby Dalton, a clinical nurse manager.

Dalton added, "It made me think too about how wonderful Stephen was and the kind of husband he was to her. He was always there, always so supportive to her. They always came together, always had the best attitude; you just couldn't help but love them."

Since Katie's passing, Stephen and his sons have continued to honor her memory by bringing gifts every December to the patients in the cancer unit where she had spent so much time.