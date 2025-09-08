Man filmed strangers in Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms for decades, police say

WILLIAMSBURG , Va. — Williamsburg Police are looking for information about a man they believe illegally filmed thousands of men in public bathrooms.

Police were called to South Henry Street and Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, to investigate a man filming others in the bathroom.

Police later arrested George Thomas West of Gloucester County and charged him with 17 counts of unlawful filming and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police now say West may have filmed thousands of men in and around Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms since 1996.

"West is specifically believed to have operated in the City of Williamsburg on Saturdays," a Williamsburg Police spokesperson said.

Police said multiple men from the Aug. 2, 2025, incident remain unidentified.

Colonial Williamsburg consistently ranks among the top tourist destinations in the United States.

If you believe you were filmed, email Williamsburg Police Inv. Steve Roberts Jr. at srobertsjr@williamsburgva.gov and include "West 825" in the subject line.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

