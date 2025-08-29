George Dennehy, born without arms, brings Baltimore crowd to its feet at Orioles game

RICHMOND, Va. — George Dennehy has been defying odds, inspiring others and making people's toes tap for decades. Now the musician from Henrico County is hitting it big in the major leagues.

Listening to George Dennehy sing soothes the ear. But watching him strum strings begs a second look.

"It is a good feeling to see how far I've come," Dennehy said. "When I have a guitar at my feet, I feel very comfortable."

The musician is mastering the instrument with his toes.

"Well, I probably play every single day," Dennehy said.

When you don't have arms, you adapt. It's something Dennehy has been accustomed to his entire life.

At birth in Romania, he was abandoned at an orphanage by his parents 31 years ago. The newborn was neglected and malnourished for two years.

"I wasn't cared for in the orphanage at all because of my disability, so I think maybe my brain has suppressed any of those memories I might've had," Dennehy said.

Dennehy's life was likely saved when Mike and Sharon Dennehy adopted the baby and moved him to America.

"And I ended up being a part of their family and grew up in this loving home with loving parents who pushed me and encouraged me to be the best I could be," Dennehy said.

Musician with No Arms

His new beginning was far from easy. Growing up without limbs, Dennehy became the target of school bullies and snickers.

"The staring mixed with pointing, and just the way kids can be as teenagers can become a really difficult thing in my life," Dennehy said.

But in middle school, the student discovered a hidden talent and his salvation.

"Music was definitely an escape for me, and I think it was one of those things that was kind of a thing to remember for me that I am good at something," Dennehy said.

The guitar is Dennehy's instrument of choice.

"It brought me so much hope there is something that I have to offer, there is something I can do in this world," Dennehy said.

His rendition of the song "Iris" caught the attention of the Goo Goo Dolls in 2012. The group even invited him on stage to play along. Dennehy was 18.

Since then, he has recorded his own album and sings every chance he gets.

"After high school, this really became my dream was to show the world what I can do and tell the world what I can do and therefore everything that they can do as well," Dennehy said.

Following graduation from Patrick Henry High School, the musician returned to Romania to meet the parents who abandoned him.

"They kept apologizing and they kept asking me to please don't hate us. Please don't hate us, and being able to kind of write that wrong in a way, very memorable," Dennehy said.

The reunion healed wounds three decades old for mom, dad and their son.

"That decision to give me up to the orphanage, you know in itself might've been hard and maybe even a bad decision to abandon your child because he didn't have arms, but it all worked out. It all worked out good," Dennehy said.

The married father of two is determined to lift others while staying grounded. The motivational speaker crisscrosses the country sharing his story and serenading audiences.

"But I would just encourage them and tell them to not give up. To understand that while they're still here, while they're still alive, there is hope. And there is a future," Dennehy said.

This summer, Dennehy played for an audience unlike any other. The Baltimore Orioles invited the guitarist to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at Camden Yards before a game in June.

Provided to WTVR George Dennehy

"It was amazing. It was pretty unbelievable to think that I was even able to do that and got to do that," Dennehy said.

A 60-second concert at home plate this artist will cherish forever.

"And seeing grown men come up with tears in their eyes and people holding back tears, just the impact of that one-minute song had on them is something I don't take lightly," Dennehy said.

He is the singer urging people to keep their chins up.

"I'm incredibly happy to use my music and use the gifts that I have been given to inspire people and encourage them," Dennehy said.

Dennehy may have been born without arms. But his disability isn't preventing him from overcoming and performing phenomenal feat after feat.

"Everything that has happened in my life. All the good, all the bad that has led me here," Dennehy said. "And I wouldn't change a thing if somebody, if some genie came up to me and said I can give you arms right now, I would say 'no I'm good. No, I'm content. I feel very blessed.'"

