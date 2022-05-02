Victim identified in fatal Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in a Saturday shooting on Hull Street Road.

The victim has been identified as Genora Allen, 44, of Richmond.

On Saturday around 2:39 p.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a person down. RPD officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.