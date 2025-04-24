Shooting involving Chesterfield police reported on Genito Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting involving Chesterfield police was reported in the 13600 block of Genito Road, near Charter Colony Parkway, on Thursday morning, according to police.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the officer involved in the shooting was not injured. No information has been verified yet about the person the officer shot.

Chesterfield police have not yet shared details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the conditions of those involved.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.