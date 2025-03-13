GeNienne Samuels visits Career Days at 2 Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. — March kicks off Career Day across Central Virginia, with local professionals from various industries inspiring young minds. Our very own anchor GeNienne Samuels spent Thursday sharing memories, mentorship and some laughs with local students.

For GeNienne, it felt like a blast from the past at Henrico’s Brookland Middle School. She arrived with a teleprompter and all three BMS yearbooks in tow. Students flipped through her old memory books, enjoying pictures of a much younger and apparently much funnier-looking GeNienne.

They also took turns practicing their anchoring skills, reading scripts and experiencing firsthand what it’s like to be behind the news desk.

GeNienne even ran into a former classmate, Tanya Roane who is now a teacher at Brookland.

From a stroll down memory lane at Brookland to excitement in Richmond, her next stop was Fairfield Court Elementary, where familiar faces welcomed her back. Many students remembered her from her and Bill Fitzgerald's last visit with the Scripps News Group’s "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Here, among therapists, law enforcement officers, banks and church representatives, these students wasted no time sharing their dreams of becoming journalists themselves, especially the students from the journalism class that was inspired by CBS 6.

Students had the chance to hear about her job as a CBS 6 anchor and even test out their own anchor skills, reading from scripts and asking thoughtful questions about a career in journalism.

GeNienne quickly realized that these visits are more than just career days. They’re opportunities to inspire the next generation, reminding them that their future starts with the dreams they have today.

GeNienne wants to send a big "thank you" to the students and staff at Brookland Middle School and Fairfield Court Elementary for such warm welcomes.

