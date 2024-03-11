2024 General Assembly session wraps up, Youngkin to decide on over 1,000 bills

RICHMOND, Va. -- State lawmakers left Richmond over the weekend after this year's 60-day General Assembly session.

Now Governor Youngkin will have to decide what to do with over 1,000 bills and a two-year budget that have been sent to his desk.

"I think this really sets us meangingfully back," Youngkin said.

Those words from Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in the dying days of this year's General Assembly as it became clear much of his agenda -- would not make it through session.

Something confirmed Saturday night -- when lawmakers adjourned.

"Well, the Democrats certainly gave the governor the business," CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said of the session.

Holsworth says that came in changes to Youngkin's proposed two-year budget as the Democrat-controlled chambers rejected an income tax cut and removed language for a pro sports arena in Northern Virginia.

But lawmakers did keep and expand his digital sales tax proposal and put in annual three-percent raises for teachers and state workers.

"It has been our honor and privilege to produce a budget that speaks to the ordinary Virginia's here in the Commonwealth," said Delegate Luke Torian.

At the same time -- also passing bills on gun control, increasing the minimum wage, and allowing marijuana sales.

Meanwhile, the above video posted to the Governor's X account on Monday as well as written statements over the weekend may give an indication to what Youngkin may do.

Meanwhile, the above video posted to the Governor's X account on Monday as well as written statements over the weekend may give an indication to what Youngkin may do.

Holsworth says after Youngkin's arena hopes were dashed, so, too, was the possibility of bipartisanship on legislation.

"By and large, this is going to be one of the largest number of vetoes that we've seen out of recent governors," Holsworth said.

While on the budget -- Youngkin can offer amendments, but they can be defeated by a simple majority -- leaving him, Holsworth says, with the consideration of vetoing it and starting from scratch.

"Which in many ways is a nuclear option and it may be one that he's preparing to do," Holsworth said.

Whatever Youngkin does decide -- lawmakers will be back on April 17 to consider his actions.

