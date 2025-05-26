Men injured in machete fight in Henrico parking lot, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fight in a parking lot near a Henrico County Goodwill store.

Henrico Police responded to the 3900 block of Gay Avenue, near S Laburnum Ave., at approximately 11:11 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of two people fighting.

When officers arrived, they found two adult males with obvious signs of trauma. Both were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating what happened between the two individuals.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported at least one of the men involved was armed with a machete.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects and believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.