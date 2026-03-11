Gas station fuel leak closes eastbound Robious Road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Robious Road between Old Bon Air Road and Midlothian Turnpike are closed due to a fuel leak, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the leak is coming from a pump at a gas station in the area.

Images shared from the scene seem to show the 7-Eleven gas station at 10030 Midlothian Turnpike.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Fuel spill on Robious Road between Old Bon Air Road and Midlothian Turnpike

"Firefighters and members of our Hazmat team are on scene actively working to contain the spill, which was leaking out of a pump at a gas station," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.