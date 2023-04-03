Gas prices are on the rise in Central Virginia. Here's why

RICHMOND, Va. -- As drivers throughout Central Virginia hit the roads this week, many on spring break from area schools, they will likely notice higher prices at the gas pump.

Monday's average price per gallon in Virginia rose to $3.40, which is up about nine cents from last week.

“It changes my travel plans definitely," explained Henrico County special education teacher, William Pittman.

Pittman said Richmond's average price of $3.42 per gallon of regular gas has him choosing to spend his vacation at home.

"Everywhere you go now it's like you have to really calculate whether it is worth it going there," he noted. "And then your money isn't going nearly as far as it was a few months ago."

But why are prices rising?

”We're seeing a lot of things coming together all at the same time," said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman Morgan Dean. "This is that warm weather travel that we're starting to see higher demand at the pumps."

In addition to higher demand, Sunday’s announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that they would be cutting oil production has sent crude oil prices up about $5 to more than $84 a barrel.

"About 55% of what we pay at the pump is directly related to the price of crude oil," Dean noted.

Spring Break travel also hits at the same time as the yearly changeover from the winter blend of gasoline to the summer blend, according to AAA.

"That changeover itself usually adds 10 cents to 20 cents to the price," stated Dean.

As you prepare to fill up your tank, there are steps you can take to cut down on these rising costs.

AAA suggests you download the AAA app or another price saving app like Gas Buddy to find the cheapest prices near you.

You should also get your car checked out to make sure you are maximizing your mileage.

"Get the tire pressure looked at," said Dean. "Under inflated tires, there's more of that tire that's hitting against the road that actually brings down your miles per gallon. So it's like you're paying even more per tank of gas, and nobody wants to do that."

And finally, experts suggest you try out a rewards card to get money back on gas because they say every penny counts.

While prices may seem higher right now than they have been the past few months, AAA notes drivers were paying about $0.66 more per gallon this time last year.