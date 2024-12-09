Gas prices reach three-year low nationwide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — There’s no pain at the pump Monday morning for drivers in Henrico’s East end.

"It’s a whole lot cheaper now than it was," said driver Barbara Tucker.

At a Citgo on Williamsburg Road in Henrico, gas was $2.65 per gallon, a welcome holiday surprise for Tucker.

"It was up to almost $5 here at one point," she noted. "It was a whole lot harder than it is now."

According to the gas price tracking app GasBuddy, the national average has fallen below $3 per gallon, the lowest in over three years.

"It's $50 to fill my tank," said Robert Goodman. "Normally I spend about, like, $70."

Goodman is a brick mason and drives all over the state. He said spending less money on fuel will allow him to spend more on his children this Christmas.

"Every little penny, every little penny counts," he explained. "Plus, I got five kids too, and I've got one on the way."

In Richmond, GasBuddy shows prices have fallen $0.07 per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.88 per gallon. That’s more than $0.13 cheaper per gallon than a month ago and $0.11 lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, we can expect prices to continue to drop before the end of the year, potentially another $0.10 to $0.15 by Christmas.

"If they go down even more, even better," smiled Goodman.

