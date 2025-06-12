Gas leak impacts Midlothian Turnpike traffic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Alverser Drive are closed in Chesterfield County due to a gas leak.

Avoid the area until repairs are made.

