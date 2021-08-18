Garth Brooks cancels 2021 stadium tour due to the COVID-19: 'I must do my part'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Garth Brooks has canceled the remainder of his 2021 concert tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impacted tour stops are:

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati (September 18)

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (September 25)

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore (October 2)

Gillette Stadium near Boston (October 9)

Nissan Stadium in Nashville (no date)

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore," Brooks said. "As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us."

Ticketholders will get their money back via Ticketmaster.

"I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end," Brooks said. "With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide."