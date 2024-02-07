Watch Now
Police: Driver hit woman in West Broad crosswalk and drove off

Richmond Police charged a Sandston man with felony hit and run after he allegedly struck a woman along West Broad Street and drove off.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Feb 07, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police charged a Sandston man with felony hit and run after he allegedly struck a woman crossing West Broad Street and drove off on Wednesday, February 7.

"Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad and North Lombardy streets [at approximately 8:45 a.m.] for the report of a pedestrian struck. Officers arrived and located an adult female who had been struck by a vehicle, a pickup truck, which had left the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries that are considered to be life-threatening," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Investigators determined the pedestrian was crossing West Broad Street southbound in the crosswalk when the driver, Garland Childress, 71, of Sandston, disregarded the red traffic signal, struck the pedestrian, and fled the scene without rendering aid."

Police arrested Childress "a short time" after the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crash Team Detective Sergeant Kress at 804-646-0280 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

