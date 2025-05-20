Why Richmond brewery Garden Grove is about to close in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- Carytown’s only brewery is tapping out. Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery will close in late June, ending a 10-year run at 3445 W. Cary St. Owner Ryan Mitchell said he’s opting to not renew the brewery’s lease and is now exploring selling the business and its assets. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
