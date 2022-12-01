This program at VCU is hoping to bridge the gap between police, community

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU police are working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community through a collaborative interactive event that they are bringing back for the first time since 2020.

The program, called Game Changer, is a national program focused on facilitating the dialogue between police and community members with different experiences, according to John Venuti, VCU's Chief of Police.

The program is known to help police see community perspectives and then works to find out what solutions can help strengthen relationships.

"What happens inside is magical. It does allow everyone to share their experiences. If you take the time to open your backpack and unpack your backup and don’t judge or jump to conclusions, the world will be a better place," Venuti said.

The university received the funding for the program through the Department of Criminal Justice Services. To date, there have been 10 events held at VCU.

Venuti said his department is constantly working to participate in events that strengthen the community and his department.

"There is nothing more important than that," Venuti said.