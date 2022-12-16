Henrico continues to investigate house fire that killed 2 adults

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Division of Fire identified one of the victims of an deadly early morning house fire on Thursday morning.

On Thursday just before 2:30 a.m., Henrico Fire was dispatched to the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane. Crews recovered two adults from inside the home. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gail Katrina Thompson, 61, of Henrico County was pronounced dead at the scene. The identification of the victim who died at the hospital is being withheld at this time as next of kin are being notified.

A third adult, believed to be a resident, was brought to a hospital to be evaluated where it was determined that they did not sustain injuries.

A fourth person was accounted for out of state.

The fire happened in a corner room in the back of the home and was extinguished

within 15 minutes. Henrico Fire marked the incident under control at 3:18 a.m.

Officials are working with the State's Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the causes of death for both victims.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Residents in the area with possible videos or photos of the incident are asked to share recordings with detectives and the fire marshal. Community members can send this content to police@henrico.us.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.