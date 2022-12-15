Investigators want to know what started a house fire that killed two people in Henrico?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The investigators into what started a house fire in Henrico County remained under investigation into Thursday evening.

The Henrico Fire Department has not yet released the names of the two people killed in the house fire near the corner of Elkridge Lane and Walnut Street in eastern Henrico.

The Henrico Fire Department said calls for the fire started coming in around 2:20 a.m.

"I just seen the lights flashing off the blinds, so, I happened to open the door and I've seen the whole block was lit up," neighbor Joseph Davis said.

Neighbors said they heard people yelling for help and loud popping noises as the fire burned.

"It's real tragic. It's tragic. Especially around the holidays," Tiffany Bowles, whose grandparents live near the fire, said. "They were good people. No, I can't say anything bad about them. You know, they were just as good as you know, anybody else around the neighborhood."

One of the fire victims died at the scene, and a second at the hospital. Both of the deceased were adults.

Two other people who lived in the home were unharmed.

"We're right in the middle of the holidays. It's tragic to us, to the family, and to the neighbors and friends and family," Assistant Henrico Fire Chief

Henry Rosenbaum said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.