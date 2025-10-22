Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gagan Marwaha keeps buying Richmond-area office buildings. What's the plan?

Richmond BizSense
Gagan Marwaha got his start in real estate by buying single-family residential properties and then began to make a name for himself by amassing a portfolio of apartment buildings in Petersburg totaling more than 400 units.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Barely a month after paying $31 million for Deep Run III in western Henrico and $7 million for part of the Gateway Centre office park in Chesterfield, Gagan Marwaha just dropped another eight figures for yet another local office building. The real estate investor and his firm Marwaha Investments on Tuesday finalized the purchase of the Holland Tower at 2221 Edward Holland Drive for $13 million. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

