Crime scene probe at Chesapeake Walmart finished; 'best time to reopen' is uncertain

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake officials said Saturday that the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart where six people were killed after their supervisor opened fire on Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself.

In a tweet, city officials said control of the store will be returned to Walmart and that the retail giant would be responsible for deciding what comes next for the location.

The FBI & Ches. PD Forensic Unit have completed their crime scene investigation at Walmart. The store will now be handed back to Walmart who will determine what comes next for this location. Please contact Walmart for further info. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 26, 2022

Officials said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Walmart released the following statement on Saturday:

We’ll continue focusing our attention on offering support to our associates, families and loved ones in every way possible. We will work very closely with our associates and rely on their input to determine the best time to reopen the store.



Walmart

Officials identified the victims as Lorenzo Gable, 43, of Chesapeake; Randy Blevins, 70, of Chesapeake; Brian Pendleton, 38, of Chesapeake; Kellie Pyle, 52, of Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth; and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron, of Chesapeake.

Growing memorial honors Walmart mass shooting victims

Officials said seven other people had to go to the hospital with injuries. Three had gunshot wounds, and four other people had injuries that were not gunshot-related.

Many are still mourning as they visit a growing makeshift memorial outside of the Walmart store.

"A horrific incident has happened," said a longtime resident, Kecia Brothers-Hayes. "Never did I ever think something like this would hit so close. This is like minutes away from my home. This is a place where we shop at probably every two weeks."

On Saturday, crime scene tape could still be seen around the store, but some questioned even the thought of the store's doors reopening.

"I think this is too soon to even have this on the table for consideration," Brothers-Hayes said.

Timothy Douglas said he works at the Sam's Circle Walmart location. Douglas said he would continue to shop at that store.

"It wouldn't bother me, and I'm not being insensitive to the situation, but it's going to take time," he said.

But the pain of this incident still lingers.

"I mean these were innocent victims working hard for Walmart," said Brothers-Hayes.

The city said it would hold a special meeting Monday "in Council Chambers to confirm the Emergency Declaration, which will free up funding to support recovery following the Walmart shooting. No other matters will be discussed."

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Later at 6 p.m. there will be a candlelight vigil at City Park to honor the six victims.