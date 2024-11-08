Have you lost someone you love? Full Circle Grief can help you heal.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Full Circle Grief has offered group counseling services to individuals and families for 16 years, and an event next week will help them continue to provide those services at no cost.

Full Circle’s Fall Fest will kick off Friday, November 15 at Triple Crossing Brewing in Fulton.

The event will feature dinner, live music, raffles, remembrance activities, and more.

Jen Gerlach volunteers with Full Circle and says the free services help reduce barriers to healing. She also shares some advice for those who've recently lost a loved one.

“I think a big thing that can be helpful is to maintain those connections to your loved ones, even though they're no longer physically here," Gerlach said. "I think a lot of times in our society, we have this view of what grief should look like, that grief ends after a particular time frame, and that's not really the reality for most people. It's healthy to maintain those connections to our loved ones.”

For more information on Full Circle’s mission or to purchase tickets to Fall Fest, click here.

