Struggling with an unexpected loss? Full Circle Grief can help: 'We've learned to appreciate joy'

RICHMOND, Va.-- There is a group in Central Virginia that reaches out to support community members experiencing the loss of a loved one.

Full Circle Grief has been sharing tools to help people through those difficult times for nearly 16 years.

People like Debbie and Barry Carver who lost their 32-year-old daughter Olivia to suicide in 2017.

"We were, you know, very much heartbroken and devastated," Debbie shared. "Even though we had each other and the rest of our family, we still felt very, very alone."

But in early 2018, that changed when the Carvers found Full Circle and joined their Survivors of Suicide Support Group.

"They literally saved our lives, helped us learn how to process and figure out how to go on this path and this journey of grief," said Debbie.

WTVR Debbie and Barry Carver

Full Circle provides free group and individual counseling services to those who’ve lost a loved one due to suicide, overdose, and perinatal death.

"The work that we do here is after somebody has died, but we really work hard to celebrate their life," Allyson Drake, Full Circle's executive director, said.

Drake said her goal was to help people feel hope and happiness again after loss.

"We work to help people document those memories, help them celebrate their individual's legacy," she said. "We talk about ways to honor and remember them on special days and keep them connected to them and throughout their lives."

WTVR Full Circle's executive director Allyson Drake

"We've learned to appreciate joy, more than we ever did before," said Barry, as he reflected on his time in the support group.

Thanks to that eight-week group, the Carvers are now able to remember the good times with their daughter.

"They will listen to you, they will laugh with you, they will cry with you, you know, it's such a safe place," said Debbie. "And we didn't feel safe anymore, and when we came here, we were safe."

This Thursday, the Carvers will give back to the organization they say has helped them so much by volunteering at the 10th annual Live Your Dash fundraiser luncheon, which honors those working to make life easier for people in their community.

The dash represents the dash between your birth date and death date, and it encourages people to live happy and healthy lives.

“I want to do everything just to support Full Circle, and to make sure that it's here for other people," Barry said.

If you are struggling with the death of a loved one, the Carvers and Full Circle want you to know you are not alone.

"It's okay not to be okay," said Debbie.

"You will get through it, and it would be much easier if you reach out to other people and reach out to Full Circle for help," Barry said.

The Live Your Dash luncheon is sold out, but there are still sponsorships available and other ways to donate or help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with the loss of a loved one, Full Circle encourages you to contact them here.

