Frontier offers new Richmond routes to Atlanta and Denver

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Frontier Airlines began offering twice-weekly nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to both Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Denver International Airport this week.

The budget airline is celebrating the new service with promotional fares of $29* to Atlanta and $49* to Denver.

"We are very excited to make our debut here at RIC and begin offering area consumers low-cost travel options to Georgia, Colorado, and the many exciting destinations we serve beyond," Frontier spokesperson Rob Harris said.

Perry Miller, the president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission, said RIC was excited to welcome Frontier to the airport.

"Frontier's arrival marks an exciting milestone for our region," Miller said. "These routes not only offer affordable, convenient options for travelers but also strengthen Richmond's connections to two of the nation's most dynamic cities."

The airline is known for its low fares and no-frills service model. Click here to see flight schedules and pricing.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer: Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Oct. 25, 2025. Sale fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week, Oct. 7, 2025 through Dec. 18, 2025. The following travel blackout dates apply: Nov. 20-30, 2025; Dec. 1-2, 2025. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel. Round trip purchase is not required. All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.



