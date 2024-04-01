Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police investigating death of teen in Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 1, 2024
Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 10:39:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are now investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 14-year-old in the city Sunday night.

Richmond Police say at around 10:54 p.m. Sunday night officers were called to the intersection of 4th Avenue and Front Street for a reported shooting. Once there officers found a 14-year-old male in the street unresponsive.

"He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound," James Mercante of Richmond Police wrote in a release, "He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police add that the Medical Examiner will make the final determination on the manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone