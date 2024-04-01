Police investigating death of teen in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are now investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 14-year-old in the city Sunday night.

Richmond Police say at around 10:54 p.m. Sunday night officers were called to the intersection of 4th Avenue and Front Street for a reported shooting. Once there officers found a 14-year-old male in the street unresponsive.

"He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound," James Mercante of Richmond Police wrote in a release, "He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police add that the Medical Examiner will make the final determination on the manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.

