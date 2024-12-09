Why 'year-in-the-making' fashion show in Richmond was 'labor of love' for organizers

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of models took to the runway for a fashion show; the first of its kind for a Richmond organization that works to bring inclusion and friendship to hundreds of Virginia adults and children living with a disability.

Friendship Circle of Virginia held its first Disability and Adaptive Fashion Show Sunday afternoon at the Virginia Repertory Theater.

The idea for the fashion show was first thought of by the group’s board president, who knew the limitations faced by several people living with a disability when it comes to finding comfortable and fashionable clothes that adapt to their unique disability.

“This is a year in the making,” said Dr. Sarah Kranz-Ciment, Director of Friendship Circle. “More than that, it’s a labor of love. I know our families who’ve said they knew that their child with a disability may never end up in the school play or on stage. They might not end up in the limelight and we’ve had people thank us already.”

Thanks to donations from clothing companies, private donors, and with the help of VCU fashion students, several pieces of clothing were designed to give both comfort and style, allowing people of all ages and abilities to showcase the latest in fashion.

“Some of our models are wheelchair users and they came to try on their clothing, and they didn’t know that it exists. They were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we need this all the time,’” said Kranz-Ciment.

Sunday’s show also included Emcee Jeff Katz and guest speaker Paralympian Christian King, who offered encouragement and inspiration.

Board member Matthew Shapiro, who also modeled for the show, says the event was all about acceptance, visibility, and the ability to be seen and valued.

“It’s vitally important, right,” Shapiro said. “I think everyone wants to feel they’re included, whether it be in community events or in clothing that we wear, welcomed by everybody, so very grateful that we at Friendship Circle decided to do that.”

The foundation hopes that the fashion show is just the start of a beautiful new tradition that will give hope and light to generations to come.

