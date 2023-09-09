Friends of Henrico murder victim question police response to crime scene

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say 51-year-old homicide suspect Richard Alan Lombardi took his own life at Henrico Jail West Thursday evening.

There will be no trial in the murder case of 49-year-old Amber Riley, the ex-girlfriend of Lombardi, whom he was accused of murdering.

The horrific details of the case, for the most part, have been kept under wraps.

Friends of Riley have reached out to CBS 6, inquiring about the time it took police to respond to the scene.

"Anytime you go to a scene like this, you are always trying to evaluate your tactics of what occurred at that scene," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said?

In an interview with Chief English and Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, CBS 6 asked how officers set a perimeter at the murder scene where Lombardi was making threats on the phone while inside Riley's West End home.

"We are always going to do a Monday morning quarterback to ourselves to see if we were doing what we needed to do," said. "It's something we will take a look at to see if we feel comfortable with the call we made and we will go from there. If changes need to be made, we will make those changes."

A friend of Riley's wrote to CBS 6 in an email Friday morning saying the following:

Those who loved and cared about Amber really want an investigation into what took the police so long to enter the house. There seem to be so many missteps by the police throughout this entire case - all the way to the murderer's suicide last night. I'm begging you all to get an investigative journalist on this to help get answers and influence change Friend of Amber Riley

Sources tell CBS 6 that Lombardi was found in his cell with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck. The medical examiner is currently determining an official cause of death.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!