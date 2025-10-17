Another Fridays closes. What will replace it at White Oak?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- TGI Fridays has closed another of its Richmond-area locations. The casual restaurant chain this week shuttered its outpost at 4459 S. Laburnum Ave., where it operated for years on a 1.3-acre outparcel at the White Oak Village development. It follows the closure this past summer of the TGI Fridays on West Broad Street in western Henrico, near the Interstate 64-Glenside Drive interchange. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.