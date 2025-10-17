Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another Fridays closes. What will replace it at White Oak?

Richmond BizSense
TGI Fridays closed its restaurant at White Oak Village, following the recent closing of the chain’s location in western Henrico.
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- TGI Fridays has closed another of its Richmond-area locations. The casual restaurant chain this week shuttered its outpost at 4459 S. Laburnum Ave., where it operated for years on a 1.3-acre outparcel at the White Oak Village development. It follows the closure this past summer of the TGI Fridays on West Broad Street in western Henrico, near the Interstate 64-Glenside Drive interchange. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

