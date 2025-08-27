Friday Cheers won't be back in 2026; Brown's Island to undergo $30M renovation

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Friday Cheers concert series will take a hiatus in 2026 as a major $30 million renovation project transforms Brown's Island into what organizers call a "world-class riverfront park."

The weekly spring and summertime concert series, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, announced the temporary pause to make way for the Brown's Island Improvement Project, set to begin construction this fall.

"Friday Cheers, Richmond's longest-running summer concert series, will take a break from production in 2026 as Venture Richmond's Brown's Island Improvement Project construction begins this fall," Erika Gay, Director of Marketing and Communications for Venture Richmond, said.

Venture Richmond

The renovation will add essential amenities that have long been missing from the venue, including bathrooms, water fountains, improved walking paths and a dedicated children's area.

The island currently hosts numerous concerts and festivals throughout the year.

Beyond visitor improvements, the project emphasizes environmental restoration. Plans include restoring 22,000 square feet of riparian buffer, removing invasive species and planting 200 native trees along with 60,000 plants, including pollinator-supportive varieties. The project also aims to better manage stormwater, reducing pollution entering the James River.

Funding for the project splits evenly between public and private sources.

Venture Richmond

The City of Richmond is providing $15 million, while Venture Richmond plans to raise the remaining $15 million through donations.

"Venture Richmond was created to engage business and community leaders in partnering with the City of Richmond to enhance the vitality of our community," Farhad Aghdami, Board Chair and member of the Campaign Leadership Committee, said.

Venture Richmond

"The Brown's Island Improvement Project will transform the island into a world-class riverfront park available to all Richmonders. We proudly invite our community's many generous businesses, foundations, families and individuals to join us in supporting this important work to elevate our Downtown Riverfront," Aghdami said.

Venture Richmond’s director of event Stephen Leck is confident Friday Cheers will return in 2027.

“Once the Brown’s Island Project is complete, we plan to make the 2027 series one of the best yet. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back, and the improvements to the island will make the experience on Downtown’s riverfront better than ever,” he said in a statement.

While Friday Cheers takes its break, several major Brown's Island events will continue as scheduled, including the 2025 Richmond Folk Festival (Oct. 10-12) and the 2025 Allianz Richmond Marathon (Nov. 15). Both events will return in 2026, though dates remain to be announced.

The 2026 Dominion Energy Riverrock will relocate along the Richmond Riverfront but away from Brown's Island during construction.

Venture Richmond

Construction will impact some area access, though the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge will generally remain open throughout the project. Canal Walk will detour around Brown's Island during construction, routing along Tredegar Street and utilizing the Haxall Point Bridge near 10th Street.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.