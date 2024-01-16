How freezing temperatures could impact school closings Wednesday

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Tuesday, more than three dozen schools across Central Virginia delayed their openings or closed entirely due to the snow.

And it isn't just schools, experts are urging all drivers to be extra cautious on the roadways.

Louisa County saw some of the most snow throughout our region, with nearly 3 inches in parts of the county.

"Our secondary roads are still pretty icy this morning," explained Louisa County superintendent Doug Straley. "On morning decisions, usually we're out on the road at 3:30 a.m. with a team of folks driving almost every road in the community, in our county," he noted.

Louisa is large, 514 square miles, and Straley adds their buses travel 4,500 miles a day.

"When you put that in perspective, there's a lot that goes into the decision to whether to close school, open school or whether to delay the opening of school, and certainly, we take great pride and in those decisions," said the long-time school leader.

In addition to driving the roadways himself, Straley says he and his team are working with VDOT and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department to monitor conditions.

Louisa’s maintenance team will spend Tuesday clearing campus sidewalks and parking lots to ensure they’re ready if students and staff are to return Wednesday.

"We want our students in school learning," said Straley. "We want them here, but we never want to do that at the expense of their safety."

LCPS says they will try to make a decision about school Wednesday as soon as possible.

If you do have to drive Tuesday, be sure to should take extra time to clear your vehicle's window and roof of snow and ice.

While Virginia does not have a law in place requiring you to clear your car, like some other states, experts say it's important to protect yourself and others.