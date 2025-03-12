New Henrico shooting range to open in familiar place

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A new shooting range is coming to Central Virginia, but you can find it in a familiar place.

Freedom Outdoors, which is based in Virginia Beach, plans to open in Henrico County at the old Colonial Shooting Academy location.

Vice President of Marketing Emily Crooks said that when the owners found out about the building's closure and that it was for sale, they jumped at the chance to buy and open the range.

This is a full-circle moment for Freedom, which used to be part of Colonial Shooting Academy. Years later, the owners split away from Colonial and renamed it Freedom Outdoors. Since then they have also expanded to purchase two Atlanta-area gun stores and ranges.

The Richmond facility, located in the 6000 block of West Broad Street, will have everything a shooter could want with some new features for those young and old.

The facility will feature multiple shooting ranges that will be open to the public, as well as an archery range. The tactical range, used to teach shooters how to shoot in real-life situations, and the shoot house, used by law enforcement and others, will remain on the bottom floor. The second-floor range and lounge are being renovated to allow more members of the public access, according to Crooks. The floor was previously only for corporate or high-dollar members. Crooks also said they are working to renovate the sales area for customers.

Crooks said that the range will be open to the public and that rental firearms will be available to single-lane renters.

Memberships will be available and valid for all four of their facilities including Richmond, Virginia Beach, and their two Atlanta-area locations.

Classes will be available for shooters of various skill levels. They also are working to host the International Defensive Pistol Association as well as The United States Practical Shooting Association events.

Employees will be cross-trained, working both the sales floor and the ranges, Crooks said.

Freedom will be a Class 3 dealer, meaning it can both transfer firearms and sell suppressors, commonly called silencers. She said that they will work to become the third five-star facility in Virginia, behind their facility in Virginia Beach and Green Top Shooting Range in Ashland.

The range will be open 7 days a week, hours to be announced later. Crooks did not have an opening date, but they plan to open as soon as possible.

