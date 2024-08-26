Why Colonial Shooting Academy, a Richmond-based gun store and shooting range, is closing its doors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Colonial Shooting Academy will close in September after more than a decade in business on West Broad Street in Henrico County, a message on the gun store and shooting range's website read.

"CSA is closing due to market volatility, inflation and other factors and the process is moving quickly," the message read. "CSA’s 60,000 SF facility is headed to market for sale and the contents of the building will be auctioned off in mid-October."

Colonial Shooting Academy is scheduled to close Wednesday, September 4.

WTVR Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico County, Virginia

"It has been our pleasure to serve the community," General Manager Thomas Lacy said in the posted statement. "Our customers and employees have made this venture extremely fulfilling and memorable. We know that Colonial Shooting Academy has made a positive contribution to our home-state and beyond."

Colonial Shooting Academy opened in 2012, along the 6000 block of West Broad Street, in a building that once housed a furniture store.

When it first opened, some neighbors complained about the loud gunshots coming from the shooting range.

"I’m all for people learning to use their firearms correctly,” one neighbor told CBS 6 back in 2012. “But not at the expense of all the noise for the neighborhood.”

The business told CBS 6 it would address the noise issue shortly after it heard from community members.

"All members and customers are welcome to come in and utilize the facility before the doors close to the public," the note concluded. "Customers with consignment firearms should go to the store and reclaim their property as soon as possible, during normal business hours, before the doors close."

